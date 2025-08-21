Kamala Harris Embarks on Ambitious Multi-City Book Tour

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to embark on a 15-city book tour to promote her latest memoir, '107 Days', covering her experiences during the 2024 Democratic presidential campaign. This decision comes in the wake of President Joe Biden's departure from the election race.

In an announcement made through a video on July 31, Harris expressed her desire to share the insights and challenges she encountered during her campaign. The tour will span across various cities in the United States, Canada, and England, as she discusses her vision for the nation's future.

Aside from '107 Days', Harris, known for 'The Truths We Hold' and the children's book 'Superheroes Are Everywhere', also made headlines with her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, stunning in an Off-White gown designed by IB Kamara, aptly adhering to the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

(With inputs from agencies.)