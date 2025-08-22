Journalist Detained: A Battle for Press Freedom and Rights
Mario Guevara, a Spanish-language journalist, has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Lawyers argue his detention is retaliatory, violating his constitutional rights. Detained in Georgia, Guevara's arrest is linked to his coverage of protests and press activities, sparking legal and grassroots support for his release.
- Country:
- United States
The detention of Mario Guevara, a Spanish-language journalist, has sparked controversy and legal battles as his lawyers claim the government is retaliating against him for his news coverage. They argue that his detainment by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement violates his constitutional rights.
Guevara was arrested by local police while covering a protest near Atlanta. Shortly after, ICE took custody, holding him in a detention center in Georgia. His lawyers have filed a petition in federal court, asserting that his rights to free speech and due process are being infringed, as his capacity to report is incapacitated.
Despite DHS rejecting claims of retaliatory arrest, Guevara's case sheds light on the struggles journalists face, especially those from immigrant backgrounds. Supporters demand his release to allow him to continue his journalistic efforts unhindered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
