Hollywood, Courts, and Tech: Exciting Changes in Entertainment

In the realm of entertainment, Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh is advocating for greater representation of Asian mythological characters, as evidenced by her role in the record-breaking animated film 'Ne Zha 2.' Yeoh voices the protagonist's mother in the English dub, voicing her enthusiasm for diverse storytelling in Hollywood.

Legal drama unfolds as Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara from Kneecap, appears in a UK court. He faces allegations over waving a Hezbollah flag during a London performance. The case has drawn considerable attention and support from fans, spotlighting legal issues in the music industry.

In tech-savvy entertainment news, Disney introduces a groundbreaking ESPN app, providing unfettered access to sports content outside traditional pay TV. The initiative aims to reclaim audiences lost in the streaming revolution, offering a comprehensive sports hub for live games and tailored content.

(With inputs from agencies.)