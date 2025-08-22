Left Menu

Hollywood, Courts, and Tech: Exciting Changes in Entertainment

This update covers the latest in entertainment, highlighting Michelle Yeoh's role in 'Ne Zha 2,' a court case involving a Kneecap member, ESPN's new app launch, and Austin Butler's latest film role. Additional stories include Dakota Johnson's dual role on 'Splitsville' and the Las Vegas debut of 'The Wizard of Oz at Sphere.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the realm of entertainment, Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh is advocating for greater representation of Asian mythological characters, as evidenced by her role in the record-breaking animated film 'Ne Zha 2.' Yeoh voices the protagonist's mother in the English dub, voicing her enthusiasm for diverse storytelling in Hollywood.

Legal drama unfolds as Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara from Kneecap, appears in a UK court. He faces allegations over waving a Hezbollah flag during a London performance. The case has drawn considerable attention and support from fans, spotlighting legal issues in the music industry.

In tech-savvy entertainment news, Disney introduces a groundbreaking ESPN app, providing unfettered access to sports content outside traditional pay TV. The initiative aims to reclaim audiences lost in the streaming revolution, offering a comprehensive sports hub for live games and tailored content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

