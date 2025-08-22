Left Menu

The Rise of Hero Dads in India's Financial Landscape

A PNB MetLife survey reveals that two-thirds of Indian fathers see themselves as 'Hero Dads', highlighting their role in financial decision making. The survey categorizes them into 'Hero', 'Thoughtful', and 'Disciplined' Dads, emphasizing a shift towards long-term financial planning and educational priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:26 IST
A recent survey by PNB MetLife reveals an evolving financial landscape among Indian fathers, with nearly two-thirds now viewing themselves as 'Hero Dads'. This categorization underscores their growing involvement in financial decision-making.

Conducted across urban and semi-urban areas, the study identified three distinct father personas based on financial attitudes. While 62% are 'Hero Dads', dedicated to family security, 29% are 'Thoughtful Dads', favoring strategic planning, and 9% are 'Disciplined Dads', focusing on routine and control.

Sourabh Lohtia, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at PNB MetLife, noted the modern father's role as both a financial and emotional pillar for their household. The survey reflects a shift towards long-term financial planning, with fathers prioritizing education, retirement savings, and family experiences, indicating a maturing savings culture in India.

