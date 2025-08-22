The Rise of Hero Dads in India's Financial Landscape

A recent survey by PNB MetLife reveals an evolving financial landscape among Indian fathers, with nearly two-thirds now viewing themselves as 'Hero Dads'. This categorization underscores their growing involvement in financial decision-making.

Conducted across urban and semi-urban areas, the study identified three distinct father personas based on financial attitudes. While 62% are 'Hero Dads', dedicated to family security, 29% are 'Thoughtful Dads', favoring strategic planning, and 9% are 'Disciplined Dads', focusing on routine and control.

Sourabh Lohtia, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at PNB MetLife, noted the modern father's role as both a financial and emotional pillar for their household. The survey reflects a shift towards long-term financial planning, with fathers prioritizing education, retirement savings, and family experiences, indicating a maturing savings culture in India.