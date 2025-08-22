Left Menu

Pratik Gandhi Brings Iconic 'Gandhi' Series to TIFF: A Global Debut of Indian Craftsmanship

Actor Pratik Gandhi talks about the world premiere of the series 'Gandhi' at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show chronicles Mahatma Gandhi's life and India's independence struggle. The series uniquely highlights Gandhi's human aspects, hoping to resonate globally.

Actor Pratik Gandhi is thrilled about the world premiere of his eagerly awaited series, "Gandhi", set to debut at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month. The series, directed by Hansal Mehta, explores the life of Mahatma Gandhi along with the prominent figures that played significant roles in India's fight for independence.

This marks a historic occasion as it is the first Indian series to be selected at TIFF, reflecting India's emerging status as a cultural powerhouse. Pratik, who gained recognition for his roles in "Scam 1992", "Madgaon Express", and "Saare Jahan Se Accha", expressed pride in the series, which spans from 1888 to 1947, covering Gandhi's formative years in its first season.

Gandhi is portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, who shares a personal connection to the name. He finds satisfaction in representing Gandhi's human qualities, hoping they strike a chord globally. The actor recalls being teased for his surname as a child, a name he now embraces wholeheartedly. Scheduled for release by December, the series also stars Bhamini Oza and Tom Felton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

