Rocket Reels: India's First Vertical OTT Platform Revolutionizes Digital Entertainment

Rocket Reels, an innovative vertical OTT platform from India, has launched, introducing a fresh paradigm in digital entertainment. It offers a diverse slate of original series and is available globally in multiple languages, catering to today's mobile-first audiences with compelling, bite-sized content.

Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:30 IST
In a groundbreaking move for digital entertainment, Rocket Reels, India's first vertical OTT platform, has officially launched. The platform, which debuted with 15 original series on August 1, has already amassed over 3.5 lakh downloads across Android and iOS. The official launch event on August 21 included a gala celebration in honor of founder Mr. Kranti Shanbhag's birthday and the unveiling of an exciting slate of vertical OTT projects directed by renowned filmmakers such as Vikram Bhatt.

These original series span a wide array of genres, from thrillers and romances to crime and mystery, designed to resonate with a modern, mobile-first audience through engaging, rapid-fire storytelling. Each episode is crafted to be easily consumed on the go, catering to the digital-native viewer seeking brief yet powerful entertainment experiences. This vertical-first design is set to transform the current entertainment landscape by redefining storytelling for the digital age.

With its content available in six Indian languages and accessible in numerous countries including the USA, the UK, and Australia, Rocket Reels aims to engage a broad, international audience. Prominent figures graced the launch event, illustrating the platform's anticipated impact on both regional and global scales. Kranti Shanbhag emphasized Rocket Reels as not only a pioneering platform but a transformative medium for modern storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

