Veteran Actor Raza Murad Fights Back Against Fake Death Rumor

Raza Murad, a revered actor, lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station following a distressing fake social media post about his demise. The actor expressed exhaustion over clarifying his well-being and urged punitive measures against the spreader. Police are investigating to identify the culprit behind this misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:55 IST
Raza Murad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Raza Murad has taken legal action after being subjected to a distressing death rumor propagated on social media. On Friday, he filed a formal complaint at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai, expressing fatigue from repeatedly affirming that he is indeed alive.

In an interview with ANI, Murad described the ordeal of seeing a social media post declare him dead, complete with false dates of birth and death, and even a tribute celebrating his career. 'There are some people who, for reasons I don't understand, seem bothered by my existence,' Murad lamented.

The actor expressed frustration over the extensive reach of the false news, noting that global calls and messages have compounded his distress. He condemned those behind the rumor as having dubious intentions. The police, in response, are actively pursuing the case, having registered an FIR and assured Murad of swift action to bring the culprit to justice.

