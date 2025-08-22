Left Menu

Noel Clarke Loses Libel Case Against The Guardian

British actor Noel Clarke lost a defamation lawsuit against The Guardian over sexual misconduct accusations. London's High Court ruled the claims were true and in the public interest. Clarke, known for 'Kidulthood' and 'Doctor Who', was accused by around 20 women, leading to a significant career impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:17 IST
Noel Clarke Loses Libel Case Against The Guardian
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant legal decision, Noel Clarke, a British actor renowned for his roles in 'Kidulthood' and 'Doctor Who', lost a libel lawsuit against The Guardian. The High Court in London ruled that the newspaper's reports, which accused Clarke of sexual misconduct towards women, were substantially true and served the public interest.

The allegations, first emerging shortly after Clarke received a prestigious BAFTA award, accused him of unwanted touching, bullying, and sexually inappropriate behavior spanning from 2004 to 2019. Around 20 women came forward, providing evidence at a trial that began in March.

Clarke, 49, denied the claims, arguing that his reputation and career were unfairly tarnished by the allegations. He sought damages of up to 70 million pounds. Despite his stance, Judge Karen Steyn concluded that the accusations were justified, effectively limiting Clarke's legal recourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025