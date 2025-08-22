Noel Clarke Loses Libel Case Against The Guardian

In a significant legal decision, Noel Clarke, a British actor renowned for his roles in 'Kidulthood' and 'Doctor Who', lost a libel lawsuit against The Guardian. The High Court in London ruled that the newspaper's reports, which accused Clarke of sexual misconduct towards women, were substantially true and served the public interest.

The allegations, first emerging shortly after Clarke received a prestigious BAFTA award, accused him of unwanted touching, bullying, and sexually inappropriate behavior spanning from 2004 to 2019. Around 20 women came forward, providing evidence at a trial that began in March.

Clarke, 49, denied the claims, arguing that his reputation and career were unfairly tarnished by the allegations. He sought damages of up to 70 million pounds. Despite his stance, Judge Karen Steyn concluded that the accusations were justified, effectively limiting Clarke's legal recourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)