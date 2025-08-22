Left Menu

Golden Years Shine in 'The Thursday Murder Club'

Helen Mirren stars in 'The Thursday Murder Club,' a film celebrating the life experiences of older people as they solve murder mysteries. The movie, featuring Mirren and other veteran actors, highlights the value of elderly contributions and their intriguing life stories. This reflects a positive representation of older individuals on screen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:29 IST
Helen Mirren

Veteran actress Helen Mirren celebrates the spotlight on seniors in 'The Thursday Murder Club,' a Netflix film that highlights the untapped potential of retired individuals tackling real-life mysteries. With a stellar endowment including Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie, this film portrays older audiences as vibrant and significant contributors to society.

Disney is set to revolutionize sports consumption with its new ESPN app, launching Thursday. The application delivers a comprehensive spectrum of sports programming beyond traditional cable, aiming to recapture a vast audience lost amid the streaming boom. This move underlines Disney's strategic focus on digital adaptability.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Dakota Johnson brings her multifaceted talent to 'Splitsville,' emphasizing her dual role in acting and producing. Meanwhile, Las Vegas introduces a cutting-edge 'Wizard of Oz' experience, and Lil Nas X finds himself amidst legal trouble following an early morning incident, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

