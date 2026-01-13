Left Menu

Aisha Potty's Surprising Jump to Congress Sparks Political Shockwaves

Aisha Potty, a senior CPI(M) leader, has joined the opposition Congress after more than a decade with the Left party. This strategic move comes just before the upcoming Assembly elections, signaling significant political shifts. Potty, expressing dissatisfaction with CPI(M), aims to continue serving the public across party lines.

In a dramatic political move, senior CPI(M) leader Aisha Potty has crossed party lines to join the opposition Congress, ending her long-standing affiliation with the Left party. This unexpected decision signals potential shifts in the political landscape ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Potty, a three-term MLA from the Kottarakkara constituency, formally accepted Congress membership during a protest event at the Lok Bhavan, attended by prominent Congress figures. Her decision, though surprising, follows her recent disengagement from active electoral politics.

Potty, who has distanced herself from the CPI(M) over ideological differences, emphasized her commitment to serving the public broadly, irrespective of demographic divides. While expressing readiness to face criticism for her switch, Potty denied any immediate ambitions to contest the next Assembly elections on behalf of her new party.

