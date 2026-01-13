Left Menu

Kashmir's Mosque Profiling Sparks Controversy

The profiling of mosques and madrassas in Kashmir, following the discovery of a 'white collar' terror module, has sparked debate. Officials collect detailed information on these religious institutions, raising concerns about infringement on religious freedom from groups like the MMU and political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:40 IST
Kashmir's Mosque Profiling Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Officials in Kashmir are conducting a profiling operation focused on mosques, madrassas, and their management, following the uncovering of a 'white collar' terror module last year. This move has sparked significant criticism from notable figures, including National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and religious organizations such as Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU).

The officials have tasked village revenue department employees with gathering extensive data on the religious institutions, including finances, leadership, and affiliations. This effort aims to create a comprehensive database of these entities and the individuals associated, amid concerns of radicalization stemming from religious institutions.

The process has drawn backlash for its potential infringement on constitutional religious freedoms. Critics argue that the profiling exercise targets specific communities, creating an atmosphere of intimidation and control, echoing broader political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global
2
Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

 Global
3
High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

 India
4
BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026