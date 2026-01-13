Kashmir's Mosque Profiling Sparks Controversy

Officials in Kashmir are conducting a profiling operation focused on mosques, madrassas, and their management, following the uncovering of a 'white collar' terror module last year. This move has sparked significant criticism from notable figures, including National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and religious organizations such as Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU).

The officials have tasked village revenue department employees with gathering extensive data on the religious institutions, including finances, leadership, and affiliations. This effort aims to create a comprehensive database of these entities and the individuals associated, amid concerns of radicalization stemming from religious institutions.

The process has drawn backlash for its potential infringement on constitutional religious freedoms. Critics argue that the profiling exercise targets specific communities, creating an atmosphere of intimidation and control, echoing broader political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)