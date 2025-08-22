Fostering an Egalitarian Society: CM Stalin's Vision for Education and Communal Harmony

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the growing challenges faced by minority communities, asserting that attempts to disrupt communal harmony in the nation were temporary setbacks. Speaking at the Good Shepherd Convent's centennial celebration, he reaffirmed his administration's commitment to equitable education and reducing social disparities.

Stalin underscored his government's efforts to promote educational initiatives such as the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme and the Naan Mudhalvan program, which aim to eliminate caste and religious inequalities. He urged students to see all individuals as equals, encouraging the development of an egalitarian society.

The Chief Minister also advised students not to let digital entertainment like Instagram influence their core values. Instead, they should focus on academic achievements and personal growth, emphasizing the importance of reality over virtual approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)