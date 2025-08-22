Youth Innovation Sparks Delhi's Path to Prosperity at Industrial Ideathon 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has spotlighted the transformative potential of India's youth, emphasizing their capability to significantly accelerate the capital's development trajectory if provided with suitable platforms and opportunities.

Despite a recent attack, Gupta resumed her duties and attended the Industrial Ideathon 2025, applauding the winners who emerged from a pool of over 1,200 entries. Her messages at the event highlighted how youth innovation can turn challenges into opportunities, particularly in sectors like water management, infrastructure, and education.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa supported Gupta's vision, acknowledging the complexities of governing a populous city like Delhi. He highlighted that the Ideathon, which received robust participation, integrates youthful insight into policymaking, removing bureaucratic barriers to drive development forward.

