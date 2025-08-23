Left Menu

Entertainment Sparks: Seniors Shining and New Experiments in Cinema

Current entertainment highlights include Helen Mirren shining in a new Netflix mystery celebrating older stars, Dakota Johnson showcasing her dual talent in 'Splitsville,' an unprecedented immersive 'Wizard of Oz' experience debuting in Las Vegas, and Lil Nas X's arrest following a reported incident with authorities.

Updated: 23-08-2025 02:32 IST
In the realm of entertainment, notable updates are capturing the audience's attention. Helen Mirren, alongside stars like Pierce Brosnan, headlined the Netflix film 'The Thursday Murder Club' to shine a light on the life experiences of older people, celebrating their on-screen presence.

Dakota Johnson has taken a multi-faceted role in the romantic comedy 'Splitsville,' actively showcasing her talents beyond acting by immersing herself deeply in the film's production process, reflecting her commitment to the creative heartbeat of the film.

Innovation meets cinema as 'The Wizard of Oz at Sphere' readies its landmark debut in Las Vegas, using advanced technology to create an unprecedented immersive experience. Meanwhile, Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X faces legal troubles after an altercation with police in Los Angeles.

