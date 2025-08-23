From Burnout to Extremism: Unveiling a Hidden Pipeline

A groundbreaking study reveals a startling connection between workplace burnout and the acceptance of extremist ideologies. The research, published in the APA Journal Psychology of Violence, explores how widespread dissatisfaction with modern work environments, paired with perceived corruption, contributes to this alarming trend.

Polling data shows significant support among young adults for acts of violence perceived as responses to systemic issues, as illustrated by the arrest of Luigi Mangione for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO. Mangione's cited grievances echo the sentiments of many surveyed employees.

Experts emphasize that organizations can play a key role in curbing such dangerous shifts in attitudes by providing genuine employee support and addressing feelings of burnout. Proactive measures in workplace management can help preserve societal values and workplace cohesion.

