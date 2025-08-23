Left Menu

From Burnout to Extremism: Unveiling a Hidden Pipeline

A recent study links workplace burnout to a surprising acceptance of extremist ideologies. The research highlights how perceived corruption and systemic frustration contribute to burnout, which may drive individuals towards violent extremism. Organizational support is crucial to mitigate this effect before harmful emotions emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crete | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:49 IST
From Burnout to Extremism: Unveiling a Hidden Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A groundbreaking study reveals a startling connection between workplace burnout and the acceptance of extremist ideologies. The research, published in the APA Journal Psychology of Violence, explores how widespread dissatisfaction with modern work environments, paired with perceived corruption, contributes to this alarming trend.

Polling data shows significant support among young adults for acts of violence perceived as responses to systemic issues, as illustrated by the arrest of Luigi Mangione for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO. Mangione's cited grievances echo the sentiments of many surveyed employees.

Experts emphasize that organizations can play a key role in curbing such dangerous shifts in attitudes by providing genuine employee support and addressing feelings of burnout. Proactive measures in workplace management can help preserve societal values and workplace cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

 India
2
Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Hearing in Land-For-Job Scam Amid Lawyers' Strike

Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Hearing in Land-For-Job Scam Amid Lawyers' Strik...

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh CM Celebrates India's Stellar Space Achievements

Arunachal Pradesh CM Celebrates India's Stellar Space Achievements

 India
4
Tough Trade Talks: India's Stand on U.S. Tariff Hikes

Tough Trade Talks: India's Stand on U.S. Tariff Hikes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025