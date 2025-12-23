Global Bond Markets See Respite Amid Yield Retreat

In a market adjustment, long-dated German bond yields moved away from a 14-year high as global bonds took a breather from their recent selloff. The decrease in yields, which move inversely to prices, was noted in various regions as thin trading occurred ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Japanese bonds, which had led the previous sessions' declines, were at the forefront of a market rally. Germany's 30-year yield dipped to 3.51% from Monday's peak of 3.56%, marking its highest since 2011. The 10-year yield, considered the eurozone's benchmark, also saw a decline to 2.88%.

Geopolitical tensions led safe-haven assets like gold and silver to record highs, partly fueled by U.S. actions to seize more Venezuelan oil tankers. In the monetary policy arena, European Central Bank's Isabel Schnabel tempered interest rate hike expectations, impacting market speculations about future borrowing cost increases.

