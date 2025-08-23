Left Menu

Tragic Road Incident Claims Life of Renowned Sanskrit Scholar

Professor Hareram Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, and his wife died when their car collided with a parked trailer truck in Uttar Pradesh. The couple was en route to their village. The car driver was seriously injured and has been hospitalized.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, Professor Hareram Tripathi, the Vice Chancellor of Nagpur's Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, lost his life along with his wife in a car crash. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh when their vehicle hit a stationary trailer truck.

The collision happened in the Dohrighat police station area on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway. Both Tripathi and his wife, Badami Devi, succumbed on the spot. Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar confirmed the unfortunate news and the location.

The couple was traveling from Varanasi to Kushinagar. Vaibhav Mishra, the car driver, suffered serious injuries and was immediately sent for medical treatment. Professor Tripathi previously served as Vice Chancellor at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

