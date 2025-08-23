YouTuber M D Sameer under Investigation: Allegations Spark Controversy

YouTuber M D Sameer finds himself in legal turmoil as authorities issue a notice for his appearance in connection with the Dharmasthala case. The police action comes after Sameer was granted anticipatory bail by a Mangaluru court on August 21.

Sameer is accused of disseminating provocative content via a video, which the police claim could disturb public order. The charges filed at Dharmasthala police station include provisions against wantonly provoking riot and spreading false information.

While Sameer justifies his videos as highlighting ignored issues, authorities argue they incite misinformation. The case gains complexity with the arrest of the complainant who revealed grim allegations of serious crimes in Dharmasthala over two decades.

