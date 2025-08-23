Protest Erupts Over Treatment of Stray Dogs at Shelter in Delhi

Animal welfare advocates and dog enthusiasts gathered outside a stray dog shelter in Rohini, Delhi, voicing allegations of animal mistreatment and demanding compliance with the Supreme Court's recent mandate.

On Friday, the Supreme Court revised its previous directive, enabling the release of vaccinated stray dogs in Delhi-NCR after sterilisation and de-worming. Police responded to a protest call at the Sector 27 shelter after concerns were raised about alleged cruelty.

An inspection of the facility, with limited access granted to groups of protesters, uncovered all but one dog in good health. Authorities reassured demonstrators that proper care was provided, ultimately calming the situation.