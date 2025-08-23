A Tribute to the Poetic Melodies of Ustad Bismillah Khan

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan paid tribute to the genius of shehnai legend Bismillah Khan, praising his ability to take music beyond mere technique or literature, into the realm of poetry. The occasion was marked at the 'Yaad-e-Bismillah' event organized by Soma Ghosh, a disciple, at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

Amjad Ali Khan, reflecting on his past experiences with the maestro, shared his emotional gratitude upon receiving an award in Bismillah Khan's name. The sarod maestro reminisced about his long-lasting admiration and the legacy that Bismillah Khan left behind, not only in classical music but as an influencer of the shehnai's prominence on stage and screen.

The celebration of Bismillah Khan's contribution saw performances by Soma Ghosh and other musicians, highlighting the communal and spiritual dimensions of their art. The event recognized the late musician's profound impact, uplifting the shehnai from a wedding fixture to a central piece of Indian classical music concerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)