Left Menu

Indian Astronauts Link Space Exploration to Ancient Wisdom

Four Indian astronauts discuss the philosophical and scientific implications of their upcoming Gaganyaan mission. They highlight the fusion of ancient wisdom and modern science, emphasizing the humility and terrestrial benefits of space exploration. The astronauts describe both the training challenges and the inspirational aspirations linked to their mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:08 IST
Indian Astronauts Link Space Exploration to Ancient Wisdom
  • Country:
  • India

During National Space Day, four Indian astronauts spoke on the significance of the Gaganyaan mission, integrating ancient knowledge with space exploration's contemporary demands.

Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair highlighted India's ancient insights, linking them to modern fields like Jyotish Shastra, while also drawing parallels with epic stories.

The astronauts emphasized that space pursuits should reflect Earth's benefits, with Group Captain Ajeet Krishnan urging a balance between cosmic endeavors and terrestrial relevance.

Additionally, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla discussed the physical and philosophical aspects of being astronauts, seeing their roles as pioneers for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025