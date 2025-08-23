Indian Astronauts Link Space Exploration to Ancient Wisdom

During National Space Day, four Indian astronauts spoke on the significance of the Gaganyaan mission, integrating ancient knowledge with space exploration's contemporary demands.

Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair highlighted India's ancient insights, linking them to modern fields like Jyotish Shastra, while also drawing parallels with epic stories.

The astronauts emphasized that space pursuits should reflect Earth's benefits, with Group Captain Ajeet Krishnan urging a balance between cosmic endeavors and terrestrial relevance.

Additionally, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla discussed the physical and philosophical aspects of being astronauts, seeing their roles as pioneers for future generations.

