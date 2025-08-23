Delhi Embraces Traditional Healing: Neurotherapy in Focus

In a bid to elevate India's traditional healing systems, the Delhi government is taking significant strides, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Speaking at the 14th Wellness Neurotherapy Day, Gupta highlighted the burgeoning global recognition of methods like neurotherapy, an age-old practice rooted in Indian heritage.

Gupta noted the increasing importance of these traditional medicinal systems in contemporary times, as they often provide solutions for medical conditions where modern science might fall short. 'The government is dedicated to enhancing neurotherapy facilities, developing new centers, and ensuring broader accessibility for the public,' Gupta remarked.

She further emphasized that these alternative medical systems not only offer treatment but also promote holistic lifestyle changes, benefiting society as a whole. The occasion also saw the release of a book by Ramgopal Dixit, further spreading awareness and knowledge of this traditional system.

