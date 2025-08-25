Indian Air Force Captain's Historic Homecoming: A Nation's Pride
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station, returned to his hometown Lucknow to a hero's welcome. Celebrations included a grand roadshow, participation of family, local officials, and students, highlighting his achievement in representing India's prowess in space exploration.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to set foot aboard the International Space Station, received a hero's welcome on his return to Lucknow. The city rolled out grand celebrations, welcoming the Indian Air Force officer who has become a beacon of inspiration across the nation.
Accompanied by his family, Shukla was greeted by enthusiastic crowds at the airport, waving the tricolour and chanting 'Vande Mataram.' The festive atmosphere was further invigorated by a drum and trumpet troupe as students from his alma mater, City Montessori School, honoured him dressed in space-themed costumes.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak lauded Shukla's achievements, emphasizing the state and nation's pride. A roadshow ensued with citizens lining the streets to catch a glimpse of India's space hero, solidifying Shukla's historic AXIOM 4 mission as India's increasing prominence in space exploration.
