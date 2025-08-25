Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty Take on Craft Beer World in 'Do You Wanna Partner'

Renowned actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty are set to headline an upcoming series titled 'Do You Wanna Partner'. Written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora, and Mithun Gongopadhyay, with creation credits shared between Gongopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, the series finds its production roots in Dharmatic Entertainment under the supervision of acclaimed producer Karan Johar, along with Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar, who also shares directorial duties alongside Collin D'Cunha, are the executive producers.

A quirky, new-age comedy-drama, 'Do You Wanna Partner' follows Shikha and Anahita, portrayed by Bhatia and Penty, respectively, on their bold mission to establish their own alcohol start-up. Navigating the bustling city life, the series chronicles their endeavor to make a mark in the traditionally male-dominated craft beer industry. Employing their unique blend of creativity, tenacity, and a quintessentially Indian sense of jugaad, the narrative presents a sharp yet heartwarming depiction of female ambition, as portrayed in the press release.

Speaking on the series, Karan Johar noted, "'Do You Wanna Partner' is audacious, vibrant, and unapologetically fun - capturing the determination and hustle of contemporary entrepreneurs, especially women making waves in unconventional sectors. The collaboration with Prime Video has been incredibly rewarding for Dharmatic Entertainment, bringing fresh, global narratives with Indian roots to life. The series' launch is eagerly anticipated on Prime Video, where it will begin streaming on September 12." The show also features prominent talents like Jaaved Jafferi, Nakuul Mehta, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha, adding to its diverse cast.