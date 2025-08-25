India's Global Aid Impact: A Transformative Journey from Crisis to Solution

As global hunger intensifies, driven by conflict, climate change, and reduced funding to the UN World Food Programme (WFP), India has shifted from a food-deficient nation to a major global aid provider, according to WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau.

Skau praised India's self-developed solutions, such as grain ATMs and fortified rice, which are now aiding crisis-stricken regions like Gaza and Sudan. He noted India's innovative approaches and increasing diplomatic influence on the world stage.

The partnership with India is pivotal for WFP as traditional Western aid declines. India's successful food security initiatives and logistics are being adapted to meet needs in global conflict zones, emphasizing the importance of India's role in international food aid efforts.