Inside the Madness: Bigg Boss 19 Unveiled

Bigg Boss 19 introduces its star-studded lineup, including singer Amaal Malik and actor Zeeshan Quadri. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show features a diverse range of participants from various backgrounds. Contestants tackle tasks and eliminations in isolation, aired on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Updated: 25-08-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:01 IST
The 19th season of 'Bigg Boss,' hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, has unveiled a diverse roster of contestants. Noteworthy names include singer-composer Amaal Malik, actor Zeeshan Quadri of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame, and comedian Pranit More, among others.

Joining them are former 'Anupamaa' actor Gaurav Khanna and social media influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. The eclectic cast is completed by Abhishek Bajaj, Polish actress Natalia Janoszek, sketch-comedy creator Mridul Tiwari, and actors Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Ashnoor Kaur.

Broadcasting on JioHotstar and Colors TV, 'Bigg Boss 19' brings together these personalities in a shared household setting, where they must navigate tasks, nominations, and eliminations, all isolated from the outside world. The last season saw Karan Veer Mehra as the winner, with Vivian Dsena finishing as runner-up.

