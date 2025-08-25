'Homebound' Triumphs at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

'Homebound' emerges victorious as it secures the Best Picture and Best Director awards for Neeraj Ghaywan at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. Premiering initially at the Cannes Film Festival, the film captivates audiences with its tale of friendship during India's Covid-19 lockdown.

Produced by Dharma Productions and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Homebound' is based on a gripping New York Times article by Basharat Peer. Ghaywan, known for his celebrated debut 'Masaan', shared his exhilaration at receiving these honors and praised Australia's support for the arts.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange commended 'Homebound' for encapsulating IFFM's spirit of fearless storytelling and compelling narratives. Amid the awards, Abhishek Bachchan was hailed as Best Actor, Geeta Kailasam best actress, and other notable talents were acknowledged for their contributions to cinematic diversity and impact.

