Star Couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Parenthood

Bollywood sensation Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, delighted fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram, sharing a photo of a cake that read, '1+1=3,' accompanied by the heartfelt caption, 'Our little universe...on its way.'

The pair, who wed in 2023 in a picturesque Udaipur ceremony, could not contain their excitement at the prospect of expanding their family. Fans and followers flooded their social media with warm wishes and congratulations.

While Chopra is concurrently making a mark in the entertainment industry, most recently starring in the 2024 film 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' she is also busy with an upcoming Netflix project opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. Meanwhile, her spouse, Chadha, continues his political duties as a Rajya Sabha MP representing the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)