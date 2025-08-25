Left Menu

Star Couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Parenthood

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha announced they are expecting their first child. The couple shared a joyful post on Instagram with the caption, 'Our little universe...on its way.' They tied the knot in Udaipur in 2023. Chopra is working on a Netflix series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:13 IST
Star Couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Parenthood
Parineeti Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood sensation Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, delighted fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram, sharing a photo of a cake that read, '1+1=3,' accompanied by the heartfelt caption, 'Our little universe...on its way.'

The pair, who wed in 2023 in a picturesque Udaipur ceremony, could not contain their excitement at the prospect of expanding their family. Fans and followers flooded their social media with warm wishes and congratulations.

While Chopra is concurrently making a mark in the entertainment industry, most recently starring in the 2024 film 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' she is also busy with an upcoming Netflix project opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. Meanwhile, her spouse, Chadha, continues his political duties as a Rajya Sabha MP representing the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

 Singapore
2
Paramjit Singh's Leadership Set to Drive Komerz India's Growth

Paramjit Singh's Leadership Set to Drive Komerz India's Growth

 India
3
Syria's President to Address U.N. General Assembly

Syria's President to Address U.N. General Assembly

 Global
4
Justice Delivered: Mauvin Godinho Acquitted in 1998 Power Rebate Case

Justice Delivered: Mauvin Godinho Acquitted in 1998 Power Rebate Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025