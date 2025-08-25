Supreme Court Rebukes Comedians Over Insensitive Jokes on Disability

The Supreme Court took a firm stance on Monday against stand-up comedian Samay Raina and four other comedians for allegedly making derogatory remarks about individuals with disabilities. The court has demanded that Raina, along with Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar, issue an unconditional public apology on their YouTube channels and other social media platforms.

On May 5, the court had summoned these comedians, warning them of potential coercive action in response to a plea that accused them of mocking individuals suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare disorder, along with other disabilities. The complaint, filed by the Cure SMA Foundation of India, criticized the comedians for their alleged offensive and dehumanizing content concerning people with disabilities.

According to the petition, these comedians' content highlights the irresponsible and insensitive portrayal of disabled individuals, violating their rights under Article 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution. Additionally, the petition noted that such content fosters offensive stereotypes and hampers societal participation for individuals with disabilities. This marks the second time this year that Raina has faced legal action over his comedic material.

