Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Comedians Over Insensitive Jokes on Disability

The Supreme Court criticized comedian Samay Raina and others for making derogatory remarks about people with disabilities. The court demanded they issue apologies on their platforms. This follows a plea from the Cure SMA Foundation citing offensive and dehumanizing content violating constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:41 IST
Supreme Court Rebukes Comedians Over Insensitive Jokes on Disability
Comedian Samay Raina (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court took a firm stance on Monday against stand-up comedian Samay Raina and four other comedians for allegedly making derogatory remarks about individuals with disabilities. The court has demanded that Raina, along with Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar, issue an unconditional public apology on their YouTube channels and other social media platforms.

On May 5, the court had summoned these comedians, warning them of potential coercive action in response to a plea that accused them of mocking individuals suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare disorder, along with other disabilities. The complaint, filed by the Cure SMA Foundation of India, criticized the comedians for their alleged offensive and dehumanizing content concerning people with disabilities.

According to the petition, these comedians' content highlights the irresponsible and insensitive portrayal of disabled individuals, violating their rights under Article 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution. Additionally, the petition noted that such content fosters offensive stereotypes and hampers societal participation for individuals with disabilities. This marks the second time this year that Raina has faced legal action over his comedic material.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

 Singapore
2
Paramjit Singh's Leadership Set to Drive Komerz India's Growth

Paramjit Singh's Leadership Set to Drive Komerz India's Growth

 India
3
Syria's President to Address U.N. General Assembly

Syria's President to Address U.N. General Assembly

 Global
4
Justice Delivered: Mauvin Godinho Acquitted in 1998 Power Rebate Case

Justice Delivered: Mauvin Godinho Acquitted in 1998 Power Rebate Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025