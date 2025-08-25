Enigmatic Drama 'Jugnuma' to Enchant Indian Audiences

Raam Reddy's long-awaited film 'Jugnuma', with Manoj Bajpayee as the star, is preparing for a cinematic release on September 12. As a magical realism drama, 'Jugnuma' explores mysterious fires on a vast fruit orchard estate in the late 80s Indian Himalayas.

Presented by the renowned Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, the film has already made waves internationally, showcasing at the Berlin International Film Festival and MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Writer-director Reddy is eager for audiences to experience the film's large-scale vision in theaters.

Actors including Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome join Bajpayee in bringing this extraordinary narrative to life, with dialogues crafted by Varun Grover. The film's mysterious and captivating essence has filmmakers anticipating its status as a modern classic in Indian cinema history.

