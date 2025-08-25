Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee Shines in 'Inspector Zende': A Gripping Tale of Justice and Wit

Inspector Zende, a film starring Manoj Bajpayee, debuts on Netflix, unraveling a thrilling chase inspired by the real-life arrest of Charles Sobhraj. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the narrative highlights the bravery and humor of police officer Madhukar Zende. Viewers anticipate a gripping cinematic experience.

  • Country:
  • India

Netflix announced the premiere of 'Inspector Zende', starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, set for September 5.

The film, written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, takes inspiration from the notorious arrest of serial killer Charles Sobhraj by Mumbai's daring officer Madhukar Zende.

Bajpayee describes the role as a revealing dive into an entertaining, gritty world, celebrating Zende's legacy on a global stage.

