Tragedy on the Trek: Pilgrims Lost in Himachal
Three Punjabi pilgrims died due to hypoxia while traveling to Manimahesh in Himachal Pradesh. Officials have suspended the Manimahesh Yatra following adverse weather, including rains and landslides. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured support for affected families and urged caution in light of heavy rainfall warnings.
In a tragic development, three pilgrims from Punjab succumbed to hypoxia while on their way to the revered Manimahesh site in Himachal Pradesh. The victims, identified as Aman and Rohit, both 18, from Pathankot, and 26-year-old Anmol from Gurdaspur, reportedly died between Sunday night and Monday.
The situation prompted officials to temporarily halt the Manimahesh Yatra once more, following earlier suspensions due to rains and landslides. The planned pilgrimage spans from August 17 to September 15, taking a challenging route from Chamba to Manimahesh via the Chamba-Bharmour-Hadsar path.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended condolences to the bereaved and assured comprehensive assistance from the state government. With heavy rain forecasts persisting, authorities have urged local district commissioners and residents to maintain vigilance and prioritize safety to avert further incidents.
