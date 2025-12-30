Left Menu

Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

A power supply failure in the Channel Tunnel suspended train services between Britain and Europe during the busy winter holiday travel period, causing severe disruptions. Eurostar and Getlink teams worked to restore service while urging travelers to postpone trips. Stranded passengers faced extensive delays and frustration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:48 IST
Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

Train services between Britain and continental Europe were forced to a halt due to a power supply failure in the Channel Tunnel on Tuesday, causing chaos during the peak winter holiday travel season. Thousands of passengers experienced disruptions between major cities like London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Eurostar, operating high-speed trains through the 31-mile tunnel, reported a partial reopening by mid-afternoon but continued to advise passengers to postpone their journeys due to ongoing power issues. Getlink, responsible for the tunnel's infrastructure, confirmed repairs were underway and dismissed the possibility of sabotage.

The stoppage impacted one of Europe's busiest rail corridors, leaving numerous passengers stranded, including those on Le Shuttle service. Efforts to alleviate the backlog included additional services, while Britain's Port of Dover offered alternatives for stranded travelers. Eurostar's services were set to gradually resume amid growing frustration among affected commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

 India
2
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
3
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
4
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025