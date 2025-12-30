Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

Train services between Britain and continental Europe were forced to a halt due to a power supply failure in the Channel Tunnel on Tuesday, causing chaos during the peak winter holiday travel season. Thousands of passengers experienced disruptions between major cities like London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Eurostar, operating high-speed trains through the 31-mile tunnel, reported a partial reopening by mid-afternoon but continued to advise passengers to postpone their journeys due to ongoing power issues. Getlink, responsible for the tunnel's infrastructure, confirmed repairs were underway and dismissed the possibility of sabotage.

The stoppage impacted one of Europe's busiest rail corridors, leaving numerous passengers stranded, including those on Le Shuttle service. Efforts to alleviate the backlog included additional services, while Britain's Port of Dover offered alternatives for stranded travelers. Eurostar's services were set to gradually resume amid growing frustration among affected commuters.

