McConaughey and Hauser Reunite in New Netflix Series

Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser team up again in a new Netflix series penned by Nic Pizzolatto. Although officially unannounced by Netflix, the collaboration revives the dynamic seen in HBO's 'True Detective.' This project follows McConaughey's upcoming roles and Hauser's consistent presence in popular series.

Matthew McConaughey, Cole Hauser (Image source: Instagram @officiallymcconaughey, @colehauser22). Image Credit: ANI
Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser are set to reunite for a new series developed by Nic Pizzolatto, according to sources reported by Variety. Although Netflix has not yet issued an official confirmation, industry insiders reveal that the project is in the pipeline.

This upcoming series signifies another collaboration between McConaughey and Pizzolatto, echoing the success of their previous partnership on HBO's acclaimed 'True Detective' Season 1. While their anticipated FX series 'Redeemer' did not come to fruition, Pizzolatto is slated to write a screenplay for an upcoming film starring McConaughey based on the 'Mike Hammer' novels by Mickey Spillane and Max Allan Collins.

Meanwhile, McConaughey is also joining Woody Harrelson, another 'True Detective' alum, in the Apple TV+ comedy 'Brothers,' reflecting the actors' off-screen friendship. Hauser, famed for his role in 'Yellowstone,' is expanding his television footprint with a spinoff series alongside Kelly Reilly and Annette Bening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

