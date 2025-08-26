Lord Swraj Paul's Enduring Legacy: Truth, Trust, and Transparency

The legacy of Lord Swraj Paul, centered on truth, trust, and transparency, promises to guide his family and Caparo Group, the enterprise he established in the 1960s. Akash Paul, his son, affirmed this vision following Lord Paul's passing at 94 last week in London.

During a solemn prayer meeting at the London Zoo, a site revitalized by Lord Paul's generosity, his contributions to various sectors were lauded. The gathering, attended by business and political associates, included a Vedic prayer recital by Bhavan UK director Dr. M N Nandakumara. 'I am emotionally touched by the tributes to papa,' expressed Dr. Akash Paul.

Lord Paul was a trailblazer for India-UK relations, documented in his writings and philanthropy. His dedication to work, driven by personal loss, positioned him as a notable figure in business and charity. The Ambika Paul Foundation, honoring his late daughter, reflects his philanthropic spirit.