Left Menu

Lord Swraj Paul's Enduring Legacy: Truth, Trust, and Transparency

Lord Swraj Paul, a celebrated industrialist and philanthropist, left an enduring legacy of 'truth, trust, and transparency' that continues to guide his family and the Caparo Group he founded. His final farewell was held at the London Zoo, a venue dear to him, attended by family, friends, and associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:40 IST
Lord Swraj Paul's Enduring Legacy: Truth, Trust, and Transparency
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The legacy of Lord Swraj Paul, centered on truth, trust, and transparency, promises to guide his family and Caparo Group, the enterprise he established in the 1960s. Akash Paul, his son, affirmed this vision following Lord Paul's passing at 94 last week in London.

During a solemn prayer meeting at the London Zoo, a site revitalized by Lord Paul's generosity, his contributions to various sectors were lauded. The gathering, attended by business and political associates, included a Vedic prayer recital by Bhavan UK director Dr. M N Nandakumara. 'I am emotionally touched by the tributes to papa,' expressed Dr. Akash Paul.

Lord Paul was a trailblazer for India-UK relations, documented in his writings and philanthropy. His dedication to work, driven by personal loss, positioned him as a notable figure in business and charity. The Ambika Paul Foundation, honoring his late daughter, reflects his philanthropic spirit.

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

 Global
2
U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

 Global
3
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
4
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025