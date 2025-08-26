Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Extends Love as Parineeti Chopra Awaits New Family Member

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated her cousin Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha as they announce they're expecting their first child. The joyful news was shared on Instagram, alongside celebrity well-wishes. Parineeti and Raghav married in an intimate ceremony last September in Udaipur.

Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas offered heartfelt congratulations to her cousin Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, as the couple prepares to welcome their first child. The news was joyously shared through a collaborative Instagram post early Monday.

The post, embellished with the inscription '1+1+3' on a celebratory cake, featured a video of the expectant couple strolling hand in hand, symbolizing their new journey. Priyanka re-shared this post on her own Instagram story, personally conveying her best wishes.

Fellow celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor and Neha Dhupia, joined the slew of congratulatory messages. Parineeti and Raghav, both aged 36, tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Parineeti is currently engaged in a Netflix project, while Raghav serves as an MP for Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

