Alcaraz's Buzz Cut Controversy at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz debuted a buzz cut at the U.S. Open due to a mishap with clippers handled by his brother. Despite mixed reviews, Alcaraz is light-hearted about the reactions and jokes about the misunderstanding. His new look has sparked both criticism and humor from fellow players.

Updated: 26-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:04 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

At the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz's buzz cut has become a talking point after his brother mishandled clippers, prompting the impromptu hairstyle change. The Spaniard joked about the mishap after winning his match against Reilly Opelka.

Alcaraz admitted that although the new look divided opinions, he remains unfazed and amused by the reactions. Previously, he had flown his barber from Spain for a stylish trim but noted the impracticality of doing so in New York.

Despite criticism from fellow player Frances Tiafoe, Alcaraz remained nonchalant. He playfully dismissed Tiafoe's negative remarks, insisting his colleague secretly appreciated the buzz cut.

