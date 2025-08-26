Alcaraz's Buzz Cut Controversy at the U.S. Open

At the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz's buzz cut has become a talking point after his brother mishandled clippers, prompting the impromptu hairstyle change. The Spaniard joked about the mishap after winning his match against Reilly Opelka.

Alcaraz admitted that although the new look divided opinions, he remains unfazed and amused by the reactions. Previously, he had flown his barber from Spain for a stylish trim but noted the impracticality of doing so in New York.

Despite criticism from fellow player Frances Tiafoe, Alcaraz remained nonchalant. He playfully dismissed Tiafoe's negative remarks, insisting his colleague secretly appreciated the buzz cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)