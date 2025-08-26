Guillermo del Toro's Heartfelt 'Frankenstein': A Monster Tale for the Ages

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film, 'Frankenstein', is stirring anticipation as it promises to be a heartfelt adaptation of Mary Shelley's esteemed gothic novel. Del Toro, who has a personal connection to the material, regards 'Frankenstein' as a defining project of his career, with a narrative deeply rooted in empathy and introspection.

Set to premiere at high-profile events such as the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals, the film will be released in theaters on October 17 and on Netflix on November 7. 'Frankenstein' stars Oscar Isaac portraying Victor Frankenstein, with Jacob Elordi assuming the role of the monster. The film is anticipated to be a strong contender in the upcoming awards season.

Del Toro's vision for 'Frankenstein' combines a reverence for the original text with a unique artistic interpretation, reflective of his childhood identification with the misunderstood creature. This rendition seeks to draw on the deep emotional currents connecting creator and creation, making it a compelling cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)