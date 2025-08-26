Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson Embraces Challenges in 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson discusses the challenges of portraying UFC champion Mike Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine.' Despite initial fears, Johnson embraces the raw and gritty role, including hours of prosthetics application. The film, co-starring Emily Blunt, debuts at the Venice Film Festival before its October release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:29 IST
Dwayne Johnson Embraces Challenges in 'The Smashing Machine'
The Smashing Machine (Photo: Instagram/@therock). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Dwayne Johnson faced significant challenges while filming 'The Smashing Machine,' as he revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair. According to a report by Variety, Johnson spent up to four hours daily applying prosthetics to capture the character authentically.

In portraying UFC champion Mike Kerr, Johnson found himself confronting fears he hadn't faced in years. He confided, 'I was really scared, wondering if I could handle this role.' This opportunity to explore raw and gritty material reignited Johnson's passion, leading him to embrace the vulnerability required for the part.

The film focuses on Kerr's career achievements and personal struggles, including substance abuse and a tumultuous marriage to Dawn, played by Emily Blunt. The Venice Film Festival will host its world premiere before its theater release on October 3. The ensemble cast also includes Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, and Tom Bateman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025