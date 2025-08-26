Dwayne Johnson Embraces Challenges in 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson faced significant challenges while filming 'The Smashing Machine,' as he revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair. According to a report by Variety, Johnson spent up to four hours daily applying prosthetics to capture the character authentically.

In portraying UFC champion Mike Kerr, Johnson found himself confronting fears he hadn't faced in years. He confided, 'I was really scared, wondering if I could handle this role.' This opportunity to explore raw and gritty material reignited Johnson's passion, leading him to embrace the vulnerability required for the part.

The film focuses on Kerr's career achievements and personal struggles, including substance abuse and a tumultuous marriage to Dawn, played by Emily Blunt. The Venice Film Festival will host its world premiere before its theater release on October 3. The ensemble cast also includes Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, and Tom Bateman.

(With inputs from agencies.)