Durban Fashion Fair 2025 Set to Spotlight Fresh Talent and Global Ambitions

The 14th annual Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) is preparing to dazzle audiences with an explosion of style, innovation, and emerging talent. Scheduled to run from 17 to 19 September 2025 at the Durban Exhibition Centre, this year’s showcase promises to launch the next generation of South African fashion models and designers onto both local and international stages.

Building a Fashion Ecosystem

Speaking ahead of the event, eThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development and Planning Committee Chairperson, Thembo Ntuli, stressed the municipality’s long-standing commitment to supporting the creative industries. He emphasized that the DFF is not just an annual fashion spectacle but a strategic platform for skills development, enterprise growth, and job creation.

“Central to this initiative is the DFF Class of 2025 Model Training and Bootcamp, which is currently in full swing. This programme, as part of the broader eThekwini Municipality Fashion Development Programme, aims to develop the fashion sector as a vital driver of economic growth and job creation,” Ntuli said.

The Model Bootcamp: Training Tomorrow’s Runway Stars

The DFF Class of 2025 comprises 24 carefully selected participants, identified during the Regional DFF Model Search roadshows earlier this year. The group includes:

10 standard-size female models

10 male models

4 plus-size female models

The roadshows, held between 7 and 20 June 2025, attracted hundreds of hopefuls. Finalists are now undergoing two months of intensive training, led by experienced Durban-based models with nearly two decades in the fashion industry.

Training modules include:

Runway walking techniques

Posing and stage presence

Professional model etiquette

Physical fitness and confidence-building guidance

These aspiring models will make their debut at the DFF runway shows, where they will showcase their talents before established local designers, fashion buyers, and global industry representatives.

Proven Success Over the Years

Since its inception 13 years ago, the DFF Model Programme has trained over 300 models, many of whom have gone on to build successful international careers. Alumni have walked runways at prestigious fashion weeks in New York, Paris, and Milan, while others have signed with leading global modeling agencies.

One such graduate is Khwezi Ntombela, founder and owner of Mold Models, who credits the programme for giving her the tools to thrive in the competitive fashion industry.

“I was also honoured to serve as a judge during the scouting roadshows, transferring my knowledge to emerging models. I believe in nurturing raw talent and helping individuals embrace their potential, just as I was once given the opportunity,” Ntombela said.

Fashion as an Economic Driver

Ntuli emphasized that fashion is more than just glamour — it is a sector that contributes significantly to youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and economic independence.

“Every sector matters as long as it contributes to job creation, especially among the youth. This is one of the key reasons we invest in such programmes, to create a pipeline of world-class talent and to promote financial independence,” he explained.

Recognition and Awards

The festivities will culminate on 26 September 2025 with the DFF Recognition Awards, celebrating achievements within the fashion industry. One of the most anticipated categories is the DFF New Face (Model) 2025 Award, which will spotlight the standout talent from this year’s programme.

The awards are expected to attract designers, stylists, media personalities, and international scouts, further cementing DFF’s growing reputation as a launchpad for global opportunities.

A Growing Global Footprint

As Durban cements its reputation as one of Africa’s fashion capitals, the DFF is increasingly seen as a springboard for designers and models looking to enter global markets. The platform has been instrumental in positioning Durban not only as a tourism hub but also as a centre of creativity and cultural excellence.

With preparations in full swing, the eThekwini Municipality has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that this year’s edition delivers both dazzling entertainment and tangible opportunities for growth.