Strengthening Ties: PIO Connect Bridges India and South Africa

In a bid to strengthen Indo-South African relations, more than a dozen leaders across diverse fields gathered in Pretoria for the inaugural PIO Connect event. Hosted by the Indian High Commission, the event celebrated the contributions of the Indian community to South Africa's development.

The event, held on Monday, included panel discussions on topics ranging from business and health to cinema and sports. High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar said this is the first of many such events planned across the country, highlighting the role of South Africans of Indian descent in governance and social progress.

Among those recognized were veteran activist Prema Naidoo and community leader Mohan Hira, both recipients of the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award. Notable speakers called for simplified OCI card procedures and emphasized the need for expanded collaboration beyond the IT sector.