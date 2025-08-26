Step into Ananya Panday's Glam World with Airbnb's Exclusive Fashion Experience

Bollywood sensation and fashion icon Ananya Panday is all set to invite fans into her stylish realm with an exclusive Airbnb experience named "Ananya's Style Edit." This intimate event will allow guests to peek into Ananya's signature style, offering a deeply personal and hands-on immersion into her world of fashion.

Hosted in one of Delhi's most exquisite Airbnb homes, the experience promises to transform into a vibrant fashion paradise. Guests can look forward to a dynamic styling session curated by Ananya's trusted style specialists, a glam session with her makeup and hair experts, and a personalized fashion shoot by renowned photographer Rahul Jhangiani.

Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, Amanpreet Bajaj, expressed enthusiasm for launching the Airbnb Originals series in India with Ananya as a host. With her unique flair and strong appeal among the Gen Z audience, this collaboration heralds a new level of immersive experience for guests, making it a truly unforgettable exploration of fashion and self-expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)