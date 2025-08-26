Left Menu

USS Frank Cable: Strengthening Naval Bonds in Chennai

The USS Frank Cable, a submarine support vessel, visited Chennai Port to fortify ties with the Indian Navy. Commissioned in 1979, it offers repair, rearmament, and medical services. During its stay, crew members engaged in a cricket match with local students, enhancing cultural outreach.

The USS Frank Cable, an Emory S Land-class submarine support vessel, made a brief visit to Chennai Port on Tuesday. The ship, commissioned in 1979, is designed to repair and restore submarines and surface vessels, housing a crew of 520, including 150 civilian mariners and 370 US Navy sailors.

Executive Officer Commander Michael Rodriguez described their role as crucial in resupplying submarines both in home ports and abroad. 'Our ship is a hybrid with a dedicated civilian and military presence, ensuring longevity and efficiency,' he noted. The vessel, under Captain Michael Thompson, also provides onboard medical services with a team including two physicians.

While in Chennai, the crew participated in a cricket match with local students, reinforcing cultural ties as part of an outreach program. Despite challenges like adverse weather, the visit exemplified ongoing cooperation with the Indian Navy. The USS Frank Cable is set to depart the city on Wednesday.

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

