Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Environmental Harmony

President Droupadi Murmu extended cheerful greetings to the nation on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, underscoring how the festival inspires new aspirations and a positive mindset.

Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated with deep devotion and enthusiasm, honors Lord Ganesha as the embodiment of wisdom and well-being, according to Murmu.

She urged people to commemorate the festival by focusing on environmental conservation, contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)