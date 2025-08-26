Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Environmental Harmony
President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi, emphasizing the festival's inspiration for setting new goals and maintaining a positive spirit. She highlights the significance of Lord Ganesha as a symbol of wisdom and encourages celebrating the festival with environmental consciousness for a cleaner, greener India.
President Droupadi Murmu extended cheerful greetings to the nation on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, underscoring how the festival inspires new aspirations and a positive mindset.
Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated with deep devotion and enthusiasm, honors Lord Ganesha as the embodiment of wisdom and well-being, according to Murmu.
She urged people to commemorate the festival by focusing on environmental conservation, contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous nation.
