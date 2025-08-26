Empowering Women Through Solar: The Surya Sakhi Initiative in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an initiative to bolster women's participation in rural development. The Surya Sakhi programme aims to engage women from self-help groups in solar-based projects, enhancing their economic independence.

The Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) will host the Decentralised Energy for Women's Economic Empowerment (DEWEE) programme, aiming to equip 100,000 women-led enterprises with renewable energy solutions by 2030.

Pioneering this effort is UPSRLM Director Deepa Ranjan, who emphasizes the role of women in advancing clean energy solutions and contributing to rural prosperity. The initiative is underscored by partnerships with organizations like PCI India and Gates Foundation, aiming to build an inclusive and resilient energy ecosystem.