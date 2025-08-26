Left Menu

63rd Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava from Aug 27 to Sep 6

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:46 IST
63rd Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava from Aug 27 to Sep 6
  • Country:
  • India

One of the city's most cherished cultural festivals, Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava (BGU), returns for its 63rd edition from August 27 to September 6.

Organised by Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, the festival blends devotion, music, food, and culture across APS College Grounds and National College Grounds at Basavanagudi.

The inauguration on August 27 will be marked by a grand Pushpa Alankara Seve and Ganapati Homam, followed by devotional concerts, according to a press release issued by the organisers.

The evening will feature M D Pallavi's Bhakti Sangeetha and a dance performance by Aayana Dance Company, setting the perfect spiritual and cultural tone for the 11-day celebration, the release added.

Over the following days, audiences can look forward to performances by Crazy Star Ravichandran, Vijay Prakash, Raghu Dixit, Vijay Yesudas, Praveen Godkhindi, and devotional renditions by Lakshmi & Indu Nagaraj, Soorya Gayathri, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, among others.

Evening Arathi every day will be led by Beat Gurus, an ensemble with 200 drummers, from 5 pm onwards.

Special highlights also include the women's mass 'Ganesha Pancharatna' recital on August 31 and the thematic dance productions.

Staying true to its eco-conscious tradition, BGU continues as a plastic-free festival, with recyclable mantapas and eco-friendly idols.

The festivities will conclude with the grand Ganapati Visarjane procession on September 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security incident'

UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security inc...

 Global
2
Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO says

Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO say...

 Colombia
3
Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research by CCMB scientists

Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research b...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four, Gaudu in red

UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025