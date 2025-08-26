Snoop Dogg reveals having got "scared of movies" after watching same-sex relationship in 'Lightyear'

Rapper Snoop Dogg has voiced his discontent over the representation of LGBTQ relationships in children's films. In a recent appearance on a podcast, Snoop Dogg opened up about his thoughts while mentioning 2022's 'Lightyear.' The rapper shared how he was taken aback when he took his grandchildren to watch the 'Toy Story' spinoff, which featured two women sharing a romantic relationship and even raising a child together. He said the experience led to several questions from his grandchildren about same-sex couples for whom he had no answers.

"What you see is what you see, and they're putting it everywhere. They're like, 'She had a baby with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!" Snoop Dogg said, as quoted by Deadline. Recalling how he was unprepared for such a situation, the hip-hop icon said, "I didn't come in for this. I just came to watch the goddamn movie. I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of such things I don't have an answer for. It threw me for a loop."

Snoop went on to question the addition of LGBTQ content in such films, emphaisising that the viewers are just children and will have several questions. As stated by Variety, 'Lightyear,' which is the origin story of the human Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, not only featured one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ characters, but also depicted Disney and Pixar's first same-sex kiss in the film.

At the time of release, the moment sparked a major controversy at the studio. Chris Evans, who voiced the beloved character told Variety, "As great as it is -- and you know, I've been asked the question a few times -- it's nice, and it's wonderful, it makes me happy. The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn't have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is. That representation across the board is how we make films." The LGBTQ relationship was shown between Buzz's best friend and commander, Alisha Hawthorne and her wife, Kiko. (ANI)

