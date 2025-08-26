Left Menu

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:00 IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged
Image Credit: Instagram

Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media on Tuesday. In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing Kelce proposing to Swift.

The engagement has been welcomed widely on social media, with more than 1.8 million likes on their Instagram post in less than 20 minutes. The NFL also offered congratulations. Swift and Kelce had been dating for two years.

Though they started dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium - home of Kelce's Chiefs - the three-time Super Bowl winner had expressed interest in Swift as early as 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: 315 Grams of Smack Seized in Amethi

Major Drug Bust: 315 Grams of Smack Seized in Amethi

 India
2
Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

 India
3
Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

 India
4
Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025