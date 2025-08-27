Left Menu

Meat Sale Ban in Indore for Hindu and Jain Festivals

Authorities in Indore have announced a complete ban on the sale of meat on specific Hindu and Jain festival days. The decision, declared by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, aims to respect the communities' religious sentiments. Strict enforcement will be ensured by municipal officials.

Indore | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:37 IST
In an effort to honor religious sentiments, Indore authorities have imposed a complete ban on meat sales during Hindu and Jain festivals. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava announced the move, which will impact celebrations such as Ganesh Chaturthi and the Paryushan festival.

The mayor has instructed municipal officials to strictly enforce the ban, emphasizing that violations will not be tolerated. The decision follows requests from local Hindu and Jain communities eager to protect their cultural traditions.

Indore, known as Madhya Pradesh's financial hub, is poised for rigorous enforcement of these new regulations, set to coincide with Dol Gyaras, Anant Chaturdashi, and other religious observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

