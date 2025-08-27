Andhra Pradesh Leaders Unite in Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

In a show of unity and festivity, Andhra Pradesh's key leaders extended warm greetings to the public for Ganesh Chaturthi. Governor S Abdul Nazeer and CM N Chandrababu Naidu spearheaded the messages of prosperity and joy, highlighting the festival's cultural significance for the Telugu people.

Chief Minister Naidu underscored the importance of environmental consciousness, unveiling an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi poster to promote sustainable celebrations with clay idols. During the event, he urged the public to avoid using harmful Plaster of Paris idols, emphasizing safe and eco-friendly immersions.

Similarly, political figures like YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy aligned with Naidu's sentiments, praying for peace and success for the people and eliminating obstacles from their lives, as festivities unfolded with cultural programs, music, and dance across the state.

