Andhra Pradesh Leaders Unite in Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

Prominent leaders in Andhra Pradesh, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer and CM N Chandrababu Naidu, conveyed their greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi. They emphasized the importance of eco-friendly celebrations while wishing prosperity and success for all. Celebrations are marked by vibrant gatherings and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:15 IST
In a show of unity and festivity, Andhra Pradesh's key leaders extended warm greetings to the public for Ganesh Chaturthi. Governor S Abdul Nazeer and CM N Chandrababu Naidu spearheaded the messages of prosperity and joy, highlighting the festival's cultural significance for the Telugu people.

Chief Minister Naidu underscored the importance of environmental consciousness, unveiling an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi poster to promote sustainable celebrations with clay idols. During the event, he urged the public to avoid using harmful Plaster of Paris idols, emphasizing safe and eco-friendly immersions.

Similarly, political figures like YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy aligned with Naidu's sentiments, praying for peace and success for the people and eliminating obstacles from their lives, as festivities unfolded with cultural programs, music, and dance across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

